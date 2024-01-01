Convert KZT to GEL at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Georgian laris today

1,000 kzt
5.93 gel

₸1.000 KZT = ₾0.005930 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KZT to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00640.0064
Low0.00590.0059
Average0.00620.0061
Change-5.06%-1.00%
View full history

1 KZT to GEL stats

The performance of KZT to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0059. This means the 30 day average was 0.0062. The change for KZT to GEL was -5.06.

The performance of KZT to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0064 and a 90 day low of 0.0059. This means the 90 day average was 0.0061. The change for KZT to GEL was -1.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Georgian Lari
1 KZT0,00593 GEL
5 KZT0,02965 GEL
10 KZT0,05930 GEL
20 KZT0,11860 GEL
50 KZT0,29651 GEL
100 KZT0,59302 GEL
250 KZT1,48254 GEL
500 KZT2,96509 GEL
1000 KZT5,93017 GEL
2000 KZT11,86034 GEL
5000 KZT29,65085 GEL
10000 KZT59,30170 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GEL168,62900 KZT
5 GEL843,14500 KZT
10 GEL1.686,29000 KZT
20 GEL3.372,58000 KZT
50 GEL8.431,45000 KZT
100 GEL16.862,90000 KZT
250 GEL42.157,25000 KZT
500 GEL84.314,50000 KZT
1000 GEL168.629,00000 KZT
2000 GEL337.258,00000 KZT
5000 GEL843.145,00000 KZT
10000 GEL1.686.290,00000 KZT