Convert KZT to GEL
Kazakhstani tenges to Georgian laris today
|1 KZT to GEL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0064
|0.0064
|Low
|0.0059
|0.0059
|Average
|0.0062
|0.0061
|Change
|-5.06%
|-1.00%
1 KZT to GEL stats
The performance of KZT to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0059. This means the 30 day average was 0.0062. The change for KZT to GEL was -5.06.
The performance of KZT to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0064 and a 90 day low of 0.0059. This means the 90 day average was 0.0061. The change for KZT to GEL was -1.00.
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 GEL
|168,62900 KZT
|5 GEL
|843,14500 KZT
|10 GEL
|1.686,29000 KZT
|20 GEL
|3.372,58000 KZT
|50 GEL
|8.431,45000 KZT
|100 GEL
|16.862,90000 KZT
|250 GEL
|42.157,25000 KZT
|500 GEL
|84.314,50000 KZT
|1000 GEL
|168.629,00000 KZT
|2000 GEL
|337.258,00000 KZT
|5000 GEL
|843.145,00000 KZT
|10000 GEL
|1.686.290,00000 KZT