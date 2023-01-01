1 Kazakhstani tenge to Georgian laris

1.00000 KZT = 0.00589 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Georgian Lari
1 KZT0.00589 GEL
5 KZT0.02946 GEL
10 KZT0.05893 GEL
20 KZT0.11785 GEL
50 KZT0.29463 GEL
100 KZT0.58926 GEL
250 KZT1.47315 GEL
500 KZT2.94631 GEL
1000 KZT5.89261 GEL
2000 KZT11.78522 GEL
5000 KZT29.46305 GEL
10000 KZT58.92610 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GEL169.70400 KZT
5 GEL848.52000 KZT
10 GEL1697.04000 KZT
20 GEL3394.08000 KZT
50 GEL8485.20000 KZT
100 GEL16970.40000 KZT
250 GEL42426.00000 KZT
500 GEL84852.00000 KZT
1000 GEL169704.00000 KZT
2000 GEL339408.00000 KZT
5000 GEL848520.00000 KZT
10000 GEL1697040.00000 KZT