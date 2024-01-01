Kazakhstani tenges to Brazilian reais today

Convert KZT to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
11.83 brl

₸1.000 KZT = R$0.01183 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KZT to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01200.0120
Low0.01160.0112
Average0.01180.0116
Change0.80%4.71%
View full history

1 KZT to BRL stats

The performance of KZT to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0120 and a 30 day low of 0.0116. This means the 30 day average was 0.0118. The change for KZT to BRL was 0.80.

The performance of KZT to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0112. This means the 90 day average was 0.0116. The change for KZT to BRL was 4.71.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Brazilian Real
1 KZT0,01183 BRL
5 KZT0,05913 BRL
10 KZT0,11826 BRL
20 KZT0,23653 BRL
50 KZT0,59132 BRL
100 KZT1,18264 BRL
250 KZT2,95660 BRL
500 KZT5,91320 BRL
1000 KZT11,82640 BRL
2000 KZT23,65280 BRL
5000 KZT59,13200 BRL
10000 KZT118,26400 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BRL84,55650 KZT
5 BRL422,78250 KZT
10 BRL845,56500 KZT
20 BRL1.691,13000 KZT
50 BRL4.227,82500 KZT
100 BRL8.455,65000 KZT
250 BRL21.139,12500 KZT
500 BRL42.278,25000 KZT
1000 BRL84.556,50000 KZT
2000 BRL169.113,00000 KZT
5000 BRL422.782,50000 KZT
10000 BRL845.565,00000 KZT