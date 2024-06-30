Kazakhstani tenge to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kazakhstani tenge to Brazilian reais is currently 0,012 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kazakhstani tenge has remained relatively stable, with a 1.424% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kazakhstani tenge to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0,012 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 0,012 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 1.106% increase in value.