Convert KYD to THB at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Thai bahts today

1,000 kyd
44,814 thb

$1.000 KYD = ฿44.81 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High45.077445.3671
Low44.411044.0055
Average44.796644.7667
Change-0.22%0.39%
1 KYD to THB stats

The performance of KYD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 45.0774 and a 30 day low of 44.4110. This means the 30 day average was 44.7966. The change for KYD to THB was -0.22.

The performance of KYD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 45.3671 and a 90 day low of 44.0055. This means the 90 day average was 44.7667. The change for KYD to THB was 0.39.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Thai Baht
1 KYD44,81400 THB
5 KYD224,07000 THB
10 KYD448,14000 THB
20 KYD896,28000 THB
50 KYD2.240,70000 THB
100 KYD4.481,40000 THB
250 KYD11.203,50000 THB
500 KYD22.407,00000 THB
1000 KYD44.814,00000 THB
2000 KYD89.628,00000 THB
5000 KYD224.070,00000 THB
10000 KYD448.140,00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 THB0,02231 KYD
5 THB0,11157 KYD
10 THB0,22314 KYD
20 THB0,44629 KYD
50 THB1,11572 KYD
100 THB2,23144 KYD
250 THB5,57860 KYD
500 THB11,15720 KYD
1000 THB22,31440 KYD
2000 THB44,62880 KYD
5000 THB111,57200 KYD
10000 THB223,14400 KYD