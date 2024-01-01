Convert KYD to JPY at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Japanese yen today

1,000 kyd
1,96,195 jpy

$1.000 KYD = ¥196.2 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KYD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High196.1950196.1950
Low189.1590184.5060
Average192.6748190.1465
Change2.28%6.13%
View full history

1 KYD to JPY stats

The performance of KYD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 196.1950 and a 30 day low of 189.1590. This means the 30 day average was 192.6748. The change for KYD to JPY was 2.28.

The performance of KYD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 196.1950 and a 90 day low of 184.5060. This means the 90 day average was 190.1465. The change for KYD to JPY was 6.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 KYD196,19500 JPY
5 KYD980,97500 JPY
10 KYD1.961,95000 JPY
20 KYD3.923,90000 JPY
50 KYD9.809,75000 JPY
100 KYD19.619,50000 JPY
250 KYD49.048,75000 JPY
500 KYD98.097,50000 JPY
1000 KYD196.195,00000 JPY
2000 KYD392.390,00000 JPY
5000 KYD980.975,00000 JPY
10000 KYD1.961.950,00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cayman Islands Dollar
100 JPY0,50970 KYD
1000 JPY5,09697 KYD
1500 JPY7,64546 KYD
2000 JPY10,19394 KYD
3000 JPY15,29091 KYD
5000 JPY25,48485 KYD
5400 JPY27,52364 KYD
10000 JPY50,96970 KYD
15000 JPY76,45455 KYD
20000 JPY101,93940 KYD
25000 JPY127,42425 KYD
30000 JPY152,90910 KYD