Convert KYD to GHS at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 kyd
17,756.10 ghs

$1.000 KYD = GH¢17.76 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.756117.7561
Low17.182915.6829
Average17.415816.6558
Change3.34%13.22%
View full history

1 KYD to GHS stats

The performance of KYD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.7561 and a 30 day low of 17.1829. This means the 30 day average was 17.4158. The change for KYD to GHS was 3.34.

The performance of KYD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.7561 and a 90 day low of 15.6829. This means the 90 day average was 16.6558. The change for KYD to GHS was 13.22.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KYD17,75610 GHS
5 KYD88,78050 GHS
10 KYD177,56100 GHS
20 KYD355,12200 GHS
50 KYD887,80500 GHS
100 KYD1.775,61000 GHS
250 KYD4.439,02500 GHS
500 KYD8.878,05000 GHS
1000 KYD17.756,10000 GHS
2000 KYD35.512,20000 GHS
5000 KYD88.780,50000 GHS
10000 KYD177.561,00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 GHS0,05632 KYD
5 GHS0,28159 KYD
10 GHS0,56319 KYD
20 GHS1,12637 KYD
50 GHS2,81594 KYD
100 GHS5,63187 KYD
250 GHS14,07968 KYD
500 GHS28,15935 KYD
1000 GHS56,31870 KYD
2000 GHS112,63740 KYD
5000 GHS281,59350 KYD
10000 GHS563,18700 KYD