|1 KYD to GHS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|17.7561
|17.7561
|Low
|17.1829
|15.6829
|Average
|17.4158
|16.6558
|Change
|3.34%
|13.22%
1 KYD to GHS stats
The performance of KYD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.7561 and a 30 day low of 17.1829. This means the 30 day average was 17.4158. The change for KYD to GHS was 3.34.
The performance of KYD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.7561 and a 90 day low of 15.6829. This means the 90 day average was 16.6558. The change for KYD to GHS was 13.22.
|Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
|1 KYD
|17,75610 GHS
|5 KYD
|88,78050 GHS
|10 KYD
|177,56100 GHS
|20 KYD
|355,12200 GHS
|50 KYD
|887,80500 GHS
|100 KYD
|1.775,61000 GHS
|250 KYD
|4.439,02500 GHS
|500 KYD
|8.878,05000 GHS
|1000 KYD
|17.756,10000 GHS
|2000 KYD
|35.512,20000 GHS
|5000 KYD
|88.780,50000 GHS
|10000 KYD
|177.561,00000 GHS