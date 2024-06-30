Cayman Islands dollar to Ghanaian cedis Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Cayman Islands dollar to Ghanaian cedis history summary. This is the Cayman Islands dollar (KYD) to Ghanaian cedis (GHS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KYD and GHS historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Cayman Islands dollar to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Ghanaian cedis is currently 17,756 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.111% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 17,756 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 17,561 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.278% increase in value.
How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Ghanaian cedis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
