Cayman Islands dollar to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Ghanaian cedis is currently 17,756 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.111% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 17,756 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 17,561 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.278% increase in value.