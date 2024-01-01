Cayman Islands dollars to Guernsey pounds today

Convert KYD to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
964.42 ggp

$1.000 KYD = £0.9644 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.96630.9874
Low0.95200.9520
Average0.95950.9666
Change0.77%-0.79%
1 KYD to GGP stats

The performance of KYD to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9663 and a 30 day low of 0.9520. This means the 30 day average was 0.9595. The change for KYD to GGP was 0.77.

The performance of KYD to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9874 and a 90 day low of 0.9520. This means the 90 day average was 0.9666. The change for KYD to GGP was -0.79.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 KYD0,96442 GGP
5 KYD4,82211 GGP
10 KYD9,64422 GGP
20 KYD19,28844 GGP
50 KYD48,22110 GGP
100 KYD96,44220 GGP
250 KYD241,10550 GGP
500 KYD482,21100 GGP
1000 KYD964,42200 GGP
2000 KYD1.928,84400 GGP
5000 KYD4.822,11000 GGP
10000 KYD9.644,22000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 GGP1,03689 KYD
5 GGP5,18445 KYD
10 GGP10,36890 KYD
20 GGP20,73780 KYD
50 GGP51,84450 KYD
100 GGP103,68900 KYD
250 GGP259,22250 KYD
500 GGP518,44500 KYD
1000 GGP1.036,89000 KYD
2000 GGP2.073,78000 KYD
5000 GGP5.184,45000 KYD
10000 GGP10.368,90000 KYD