Kuwaiti dinars to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert KWD to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
28,523 svc

ك1.000 KWD = ₡28.52 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.561228.5612
Low28.501628.3722
Average28.533328.4759
Change0.02%0.32%
View full history

1 KWD to SVC stats

The performance of KWD to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.5612 and a 30 day low of 28.5016. This means the 30 day average was 28.5333. The change for KWD to SVC was 0.02.

The performance of KWD to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.5612 and a 90 day low of 28.3722. This means the 90 day average was 28.4759. The change for KWD to SVC was 0.32.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Salvadoran Colón
1 KWD28,52300 SVC
5 KWD142,61500 SVC
10 KWD285,23000 SVC
20 KWD570,46000 SVC
50 KWD1.426,15000 SVC
100 KWD2.852,30000 SVC
250 KWD7.130,75000 SVC
500 KWD14.261,50000 SVC
1000 KWD28.523,00000 SVC
2000 KWD57.046,00000 SVC
5000 KWD142.615,00000 SVC
10000 KWD285.230,00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SVC0,03506 KWD
5 SVC0,17530 KWD
10 SVC0,35059 KWD
20 SVC0,70119 KWD
50 SVC1,75297 KWD
100 SVC3,50594 KWD
250 SVC8,76485 KWD
500 SVC17,52970 KWD
1000 SVC35,05940 KWD
2000 SVC70,11880 KWD
5000 SVC175,29700 KWD
10000 SVC350,59400 KWD