5000 Kuwaiti dinars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KWD to CRC at the real exchange rate

5.000 kwd
8.509.700 crc

1.00000 KWD = 1701.94000 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.21260.9060518.29881.468211.58278895.3073.67275
1 INR0.012017410.01088830.2199040.01764410.019020910.75930.0441369
1 EUR1.103791.8417120.19641.620471.74691988.154.05361
1 ZAR0.05464854.547430.049513810.08023550.086496348.92710.20071

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Costa Rican Colón
1 KWD1701.94000 CRC
5 KWD8509.70000 CRC
10 KWD17019.40000 CRC
20 KWD34038.80000 CRC
50 KWD85097.00000 CRC
100 KWD170194.00000 CRC
250 KWD425485.00000 CRC
500 KWD850970.00000 CRC
1000 KWD1701940.00000 CRC
2000 KWD3403880.00000 CRC
5000 KWD8509700.00000 CRC
10000 KWD17019400.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CRC0.00059 KWD
5 CRC0.00294 KWD
10 CRC0.00588 KWD
20 CRC0.01175 KWD
50 CRC0.02938 KWD
100 CRC0.05876 KWD
250 CRC0.14689 KWD
500 CRC0.29378 KWD
1000 CRC0.58757 KWD
2000 CRC1.17513 KWD
5000 CRC2.93782 KWD
10000 CRC5.87565 KWD