Convert KRW to TWD at the real exchange rate

30,000 South Korean wons to New Taiwan dollars

30,000 krw
704.59 twd

₩1.000 KRW = NT$0.02349 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02360.0239
Low0.02320.0232
Average0.02340.0236
Change0.05%-0.36%
1 KRW to TWD stats

The performance of KRW to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0236 and a 30 day low of 0.0232. This means the 30 day average was 0.0234. The change for KRW to TWD was 0.05.

The performance of KRW to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0239 and a 90 day low of 0.0232. This means the 90 day average was 0.0236. The change for KRW to TWD was -0.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KRW0,02349 TWD
5 KRW0,11743 TWD
10 KRW0,23486 TWD
20 KRW0,46973 TWD
50 KRW1,17432 TWD
100 KRW2,34864 TWD
250 KRW5,87160 TWD
500 KRW11,74320 TWD
1000 KRW23,48640 TWD
2000 KRW46,97280 TWD
5000 KRW117,43200 TWD
10000 KRW234,86400 TWD
20000 KRW469,72800 TWD
30000 KRW704,59200 TWD
40000 KRW939,45600 TWD
50000 KRW1.174,32000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / South Korean Won
1 TWD42,57780 KRW
5 TWD212,88900 KRW
10 TWD425,77800 KRW
20 TWD851,55600 KRW
50 TWD2.128,89000 KRW
100 TWD4.257,78000 KRW
250 TWD10.644,45000 KRW
500 TWD21.288,90000 KRW
1000 TWD42.577,80000 KRW
2000 TWD85.155,60000 KRW
5000 TWD212.889,00000 KRW
10000 TWD425.778,00000 KRW