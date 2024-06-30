South Korean won to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0,023 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 0.756% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,024 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,023 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.183% increase in value.