Convert KRW to THB at the real exchange rate

South Korean wons to Thai bahts today

1,000 krw
26.61 thb

₩1.000 KRW = ฿0.02661 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02680.0272
Low0.02640.0264
Average0.02660.0268
Change-0.08%-1.43%
View full history

1 KRW to THB stats

The performance of KRW to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0268 and a 30 day low of 0.0264. This means the 30 day average was 0.0266. The change for KRW to THB was -0.08.

The performance of KRW to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0272 and a 90 day low of 0.0264. This means the 90 day average was 0.0268. The change for KRW to THB was -1.43.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Thai Baht
1 KRW0,02661 THB
5 KRW0,13303 THB
10 KRW0,26606 THB
20 KRW0,53213 THB
50 KRW1,33032 THB
100 KRW2,66063 THB
250 KRW6,65158 THB
500 KRW13,30315 THB
1000 KRW26,60630 THB
2000 KRW53,21260 THB
5000 KRW133,03150 THB
10000 KRW266,06300 THB
20000 KRW532,12600 THB
30000 KRW798,18900 THB
40000 KRW1.064,25200 THB
50000 KRW1.330,31500 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / South Korean Won
1 THB37,58510 KRW
5 THB187,92550 KRW
10 THB375,85100 KRW
20 THB751,70200 KRW
50 THB1.879,25500 KRW
100 THB3.758,51000 KRW
250 THB9.396,27500 KRW
500 THB18.792,55000 KRW
1000 THB37.585,10000 KRW
2000 THB75.170,20000 KRW
5000 THB187.925,50000 KRW
10000 THB375.851,00000 KRW