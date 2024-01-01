5 South Korean wons to Guinean francs

Convert KRW to GNF at the real exchange rate

5 krw
31 gnf

₩1.000 KRW = GFr6.230 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.29886.3846
Low6.17576.1757
Average6.22756.2681
Change0.22%-1.68%
1 KRW to GNF stats

The performance of KRW to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2988 and a 30 day low of 6.1757. This means the 30 day average was 6.2275. The change for KRW to GNF was 0.22.

The performance of KRW to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3846 and a 90 day low of 6.1757. This means the 90 day average was 6.2681. The change for KRW to GNF was -1.68.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Guinean Franc
1 KRW6,22973 GNF
5 KRW31,14865 GNF
10 KRW62,29730 GNF
20 KRW124,59460 GNF
50 KRW311,48650 GNF
100 KRW622,97300 GNF
250 KRW1.557,43250 GNF
500 KRW3.114,86500 GNF
1000 KRW6.229,73000 GNF
2000 KRW12.459,46000 GNF
5000 KRW31.148,65000 GNF
10000 KRW62.297,30000 GNF
20000 KRW124.594,60000 GNF
30000 KRW186.891,90000 GNF
40000 KRW249.189,20000 GNF
50000 KRW311.486,50000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / South Korean Won
1 GNF0,16052 KRW
5 GNF0,80260 KRW
10 GNF1,60520 KRW
20 GNF3,21040 KRW
50 GNF8,02600 KRW
100 GNF16,05200 KRW
250 GNF40,13000 KRW
500 GNF80,26000 KRW
1000 GNF160,52000 KRW
2000 GNF321,04000 KRW
5000 GNF802,60000 KRW
10000 GNF1.605,20000 KRW