South Korean won to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Guinean francs is currently 6,230 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 0.591% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 6,251 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 6,143 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.579% decrease in value.