20 South Korean wons to Guinean francs
Convert KRW to GNF at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to GNF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|6.2988
|6.3846
|Low
|6.1757
|6.1757
|Average
|6.2275
|6.2681
|Change
|0.22%
|-1.68%
1 KRW to GNF stats
The performance of KRW to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2988 and a 30 day low of 6.1757. This means the 30 day average was 6.2275. The change for KRW to GNF was 0.22.
The performance of KRW to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3846 and a 90 day low of 6.1757. This means the 90 day average was 6.2681. The change for KRW to GNF was -1.68.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Guinean Franc
|1 KRW
|6,22973 GNF
|5 KRW
|31,14865 GNF
|10 KRW
|62,29730 GNF
|20 KRW
|124,59460 GNF
|50 KRW
|311,48650 GNF
|100 KRW
|622,97300 GNF
|250 KRW
|1.557,43250 GNF
|500 KRW
|3.114,86500 GNF
|1000 KRW
|6.229,73000 GNF
|2000 KRW
|12.459,46000 GNF
|5000 KRW
|31.148,65000 GNF
|10000 KRW
|62.297,30000 GNF
|20000 KRW
|124.594,60000 GNF
|30000 KRW
|186.891,90000 GNF
|40000 KRW
|249.189,20000 GNF
|50000 KRW
|311.486,50000 GNF