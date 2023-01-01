5 South Korean wons to Guinean francs

Convert KRW to GNF

5 krw
33 gnf

1.00000 KRW = 6.62053 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:58
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Guinean Franc
1 KRW6.62053 GNF
5 KRW33.10265 GNF
10 KRW66.20530 GNF
20 KRW132.41060 GNF
50 KRW331.02650 GNF
100 KRW662.05300 GNF
250 KRW1655.13250 GNF
500 KRW3310.26500 GNF
1000 KRW6620.53000 GNF
2000 KRW13241.06000 GNF
5000 KRW33102.65000 GNF
10000 KRW66205.30000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / South Korean Won
1 GNF0.15105 KRW
5 GNF0.75523 KRW
10 GNF1.51045 KRW
20 GNF3.02090 KRW
50 GNF7.55225 KRW
100 GNF15.10450 KRW
250 GNF37.76125 KRW
500 GNF75.52250 KRW
1000 GNF151.04500 KRW
2000 GNF302.09000 KRW
5000 GNF755.22500 KRW
10000 GNF1510.45000 KRW