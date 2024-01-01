amount-spellout.1000 South Korean wons to Canadian dollars
|1 KRW to CAD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Low
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Average
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Change
|0.51%
|-1.07%
1 KRW to CAD stats
The performance of KRW to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to CAD was 0.51.
The performance of KRW to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to CAD was -1.07.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Canadian Dollar
|1 KRW
|0,00099 CAD
|5 KRW
|0,00495 CAD
|10 KRW
|0,00990 CAD
|20 KRW
|0,01981 CAD
|50 KRW
|0,04952 CAD
|100 KRW
|0,09904 CAD
|250 KRW
|0,24760 CAD
|500 KRW
|0,49520 CAD
|1000 KRW
|0,99040 CAD
|2000 KRW
|1,98080 CAD
|5000 KRW
|4,95200 CAD
|10000 KRW
|9,90399 CAD
|20000 KRW
|19,80798 CAD
|30000 KRW
|29,71197 CAD
|40000 KRW
|39,61596 CAD
|50000 KRW
|49,51995 CAD
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 CAD
|1.009,69000 KRW
|5 CAD
|5.048,45000 KRW
|10 CAD
|10.096,90000 KRW
|20 CAD
|20.193,80000 KRW
|50 CAD
|50.484,50000 KRW
|100 CAD
|100.969,00000 KRW
|250 CAD
|252.422,50000 KRW
|500 CAD
|504.845,00000 KRW
|1000 CAD
|1.009.690,00000 KRW
|2000 CAD
|2.019.380,00000 KRW
|5000 CAD
|5.048.450,00000 KRW
|10000 CAD
|10.096.900,00000 KRW