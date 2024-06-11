Convert CAD to KRW at the real exchange rate

1 Canadian dollar to South Korean wons

1 cad
1,001 krw

C$1.000 CAD = ₩1,001 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:20
Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5850.9320.785278.51.5147.25458.768
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3320.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07289.64110.842298.6771.6247.7863.025
1 GBP1.273106.4161.1871354.5721.9289.23674.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 CAD1.000,66000 KRW
5 CAD5.003,30000 KRW
10 CAD10.006,60000 KRW
20 CAD20.013,20000 KRW
50 CAD50.033,00000 KRW
100 CAD100.066,00000 KRW
250 CAD250.165,00000 KRW
500 CAD500.330,00000 KRW
1000 CAD1.000.660,00000 KRW
2000 CAD2.001.320,00000 KRW
5000 CAD5.003.300,00000 KRW
10000 CAD10.006.600,00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Canadian Dollar
1 KRW0,00100 CAD
5 KRW0,00500 CAD
10 KRW0,00999 CAD
20 KRW0,01999 CAD
50 KRW0,04997 CAD
100 KRW0,09993 CAD
250 KRW0,24984 CAD
500 KRW0,49967 CAD
1000 KRW0,99934 CAD
2000 KRW1,99868 CAD
5000 KRW4,99670 CAD
10000 KRW9,99340 CAD
20000 KRW19,98680 CAD
30000 KRW29,98020 CAD
40000 KRW39,97360 CAD
50000 KRW49,96700 CAD