1 South Korean won to Canadian dollars

Convert KRW to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 krw
0.00 cad

₩1.000 KRW = C$0.0009904 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change0.51%-1.07%
1 KRW to CAD stats

The performance of KRW to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to CAD was 0.51.

The performance of KRW to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to CAD was -1.07.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert South Korean wons to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Canadian Dollar
1 KRW0,00099 CAD
5 KRW0,00495 CAD
10 KRW0,00990 CAD
20 KRW0,01981 CAD
50 KRW0,04952 CAD
100 KRW0,09904 CAD
250 KRW0,24760 CAD
500 KRW0,49520 CAD
1000 KRW0,99040 CAD
2000 KRW1,98080 CAD
5000 KRW4,95200 CAD
10000 KRW9,90399 CAD
20000 KRW19,80798 CAD
30000 KRW29,71197 CAD
40000 KRW39,61596 CAD
50000 KRW49,51995 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 CAD1.009,69000 KRW
5 CAD5.048,45000 KRW
10 CAD10.096,90000 KRW
20 CAD20.193,80000 KRW
50 CAD50.484,50000 KRW
100 CAD100.969,00000 KRW
250 CAD252.422,50000 KRW
500 CAD504.845,00000 KRW
1000 CAD1.009.690,00000 KRW
2000 CAD2.019.380,00000 KRW
5000 CAD5.048.450,00000 KRW
10000 CAD10.096.900,00000 KRW