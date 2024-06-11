Convert CAD to KRW at the real exchange rate
5,000 Canadian dollars to South Korean wons
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Canadian dollars to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 CAD
|1.000,73000 KRW
|5 CAD
|5.003,65000 KRW
|10 CAD
|10.007,30000 KRW
|20 CAD
|20.014,60000 KRW
|50 CAD
|50.036,50000 KRW
|100 CAD
|100.073,00000 KRW
|250 CAD
|250.182,50000 KRW
|500 CAD
|500.365,00000 KRW
|1000 CAD
|1.000.730,00000 KRW
|2000 CAD
|2.001.460,00000 KRW
|5000 CAD
|5.003.650,00000 KRW
|10000 CAD
|10.007.300,00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Canadian Dollar
|1 KRW
|0,00100 CAD
|5 KRW
|0,00500 CAD
|10 KRW
|0,00999 CAD
|20 KRW
|0,01999 CAD
|50 KRW
|0,04996 CAD
|100 KRW
|0,09993 CAD
|250 KRW
|0,24982 CAD
|500 KRW
|0,49963 CAD
|1000 KRW
|0,99927 CAD
|2000 KRW
|1,99853 CAD
|5000 KRW
|4,99634 CAD
|10000 KRW
|9,99267 CAD
|20000 KRW
|19,98534 CAD
|30000 KRW
|29,97801 CAD
|40000 KRW
|39,97068 CAD
|50000 KRW
|49,96335 CAD