Canadian dollar to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to South Korean wons is currently 1.000,660 today, reflecting a 0.110% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.479% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1.005,610 on 04-06-2024 and a low of 996,637 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.413% decrease in value.