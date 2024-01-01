Convert ETB to SGD at the real exchange rate

Ethiopian birrs to Singapore dollars today

1,000 etb
23.44 sgd

Br1.000 ETB = S$0.02344 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.08290.3281.4821.620.96320.28
1 GBP1.18611.284107.1721.7581.9221.14224.061
1 USD0.9240.779183.4871.371.4970.8918.744
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birr

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Singapore Dollar
1 ETB0,02344 SGD
5 ETB0,11720 SGD
10 ETB0,23439 SGD
20 ETB0,46878 SGD
50 ETB1,17196 SGD
100 ETB2,34391 SGD
250 ETB5,85978 SGD
500 ETB11,71955 SGD
1000 ETB23,43910 SGD
2000 ETB46,87820 SGD
5000 ETB117,19550 SGD
10000 ETB234,39100 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 SGD42,66370 ETB
5 SGD213,31850 ETB
10 SGD426,63700 ETB
20 SGD853,27400 ETB
50 SGD2.133,18500 ETB
100 SGD4.266,37000 ETB
250 SGD10.665,92500 ETB
500 SGD21.331,85000 ETB
1000 SGD42.663,70000 ETB
2000 SGD85.327,40000 ETB
5000 SGD213.318,50000 ETB
10000 SGD426.637,00000 ETB