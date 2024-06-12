Ethiopian birr to Singapore dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Ethiopian birr to Singapore dollars history summary. This is the Ethiopian birr (ETB) to Singapore dollars (SGD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of ETB and SGD historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Ethiopian birr to Singapore dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Singapore dollars is currently 0,023 today, reflecting a -0.576% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.236% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,024 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,023 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.493% decrease in value.
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Singapore dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
