100 Singapore dollars to Ethiopian birrs

Convert SGD to ETB at the real exchange rate

100 sgd
4251.94 etb

1.00000 SGD = 42.51940 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.95671.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731106.0561.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.30541.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01087470.009428970.01200410.01589690.01762190.01010020.203733

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 SGD42.51940 ETB
5 SGD212.59700 ETB
10 SGD425.19400 ETB
20 SGD850.38800 ETB
50 SGD2125.97000 ETB
100 SGD4251.94000 ETB
250 SGD10629.85000 ETB
500 SGD21259.70000 ETB
1000 SGD42519.40000 ETB
2000 SGD85038.80000 ETB
5000 SGD212597.00000 ETB
10000 SGD425194.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Singapore Dollar
1 ETB0.02352 SGD
5 ETB0.11759 SGD
10 ETB0.23519 SGD
20 ETB0.47037 SGD
50 ETB1.17593 SGD
100 ETB2.35187 SGD
250 ETB5.87967 SGD
500 ETB11.75935 SGD
1000 ETB23.51870 SGD
2000 ETB47.03740 SGD
5000 ETB117.59350 SGD
10000 ETB235.18700 SGD