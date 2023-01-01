1 Egyptian pound to CFA francs beac

1.00000 EGP = 19.19410 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFA Franc BEAC
1 EGP19.19410 XAF
5 EGP95.97050 XAF
10 EGP191.94100 XAF
20 EGP383.88200 XAF
50 EGP959.70500 XAF
100 EGP1919.41000 XAF
250 EGP4798.52500 XAF
500 EGP9597.05000 XAF
1000 EGP19194.10000 XAF
2000 EGP38388.20000 XAF
5000 EGP95970.50000 XAF
10000 EGP191941.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Egyptian Pound
1 XAF0.05210 EGP
5 XAF0.26050 EGP
10 XAF0.52099 EGP
20 XAF1.04199 EGP
50 XAF2.60496 EGP
100 XAF5.20993 EGP
250 XAF13.02482 EGP
500 XAF26.04965 EGP
1000 XAF52.09930 EGP
2000 XAF104.19860 EGP
5000 XAF260.49650 EGP
10000 XAF520.99300 EGP