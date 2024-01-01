Convert XAF to EGP at the real exchange rate

100 CFA francs beac to Egyptian pounds

100 xaf
7.80 egp

FCFA1.000 XAF = E£0.07804 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:21
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Egyptian Pound
1 XAF0,07804 EGP
5 XAF0,39017 EGP
10 XAF0,78035 EGP
20 XAF1,56070 EGP
50 XAF3,90175 EGP
100 XAF7,80350 EGP
250 XAF19,50875 EGP
500 XAF39,01750 EGP
1000 XAF78,03500 EGP
2000 XAF156,07000 EGP
5000 XAF390,17500 EGP
10000 XAF780,35000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFA Franc BEAC
1 EGP12,81480 XAF
5 EGP64,07400 XAF
10 EGP128,14800 XAF
20 EGP256,29600 XAF
50 EGP640,74000 XAF
100 EGP1.281,48000 XAF
250 EGP3.203,70000 XAF
500 EGP6.407,40000 XAF
1000 EGP12.814,80000 XAF
2000 EGP25.629,60000 XAF
5000 EGP64.074,00000 XAF
10000 EGP128.148,00000 XAF