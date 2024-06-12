Egyptian pound to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to CFA francs beac is currently 12,782 today, reflecting a -0.463% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.859% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 12,864 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 12,650 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.639% increase in value.