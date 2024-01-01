Convert EGP to RUB at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Russian rubles today

1,000 egp
1,873.45 rub

E£1.000 EGP = руб1.873 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5893.67332.374
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9333.95234.832
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8122.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.93106.6554.68741.308

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Russian Ruble
1 EGP1,87345 RUB
5 EGP9,36725 RUB
10 EGP18,73450 RUB
20 EGP37,46900 RUB
50 EGP93,67250 RUB
100 EGP187,34500 RUB
250 EGP468,36250 RUB
500 EGP936,72500 RUB
1000 EGP1.873,45000 RUB
2000 EGP3.746,90000 RUB
5000 EGP9.367,25000 RUB
10000 EGP18.734,50000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Egyptian Pound
1 RUB0,53378 EGP
5 RUB2,66888 EGP
10 RUB5,33776 EGP
20 RUB10,67552 EGP
50 RUB26,68880 EGP
100 RUB53,37760 EGP
250 RUB133,44400 EGP
500 RUB266,88800 EGP
1000 RUB533,77600 EGP
2000 RUB1.067,55200 EGP
5000 RUB2.668,88000 EGP
10000 RUB5.337,76000 EGP