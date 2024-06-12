Egyptian pound to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Russian rubles is currently 1,873 today, reflecting a -0.100% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.453% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 1,877 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1,858 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.621% increase in value.