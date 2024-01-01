Egyptian pounds to Romanian leus today

Convert EGP to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
96.99 ron

E£1.000 EGP = L0.09699 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Romanian Leu
1 EGP0,09699 RON
5 EGP0,48494 RON
10 EGP0,96988 RON
20 EGP1,93977 RON
50 EGP4,84942 RON
100 EGP9,69883 RON
250 EGP24,24708 RON
500 EGP48,49415 RON
1000 EGP96,98830 RON
2000 EGP193,97660 RON
5000 EGP484,94150 RON
10000 EGP969,88300 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Egyptian Pound
1 RON10,31050 EGP
5 RON51,55250 EGP
10 RON103,10500 EGP
20 RON206,21000 EGP
50 RON515,52500 EGP
100 RON1.031,05000 EGP
250 RON2.577,62500 EGP
500 RON5.155,25000 EGP
1000 RON10.310,50000 EGP
2000 RON20.621,00000 EGP
5000 RON51.552,50000 EGP
10000 RON103.105,00000 EGP