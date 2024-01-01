Egyptian pounds to Lesotho lotis today

Convert EGP to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
390.97 lsl

E£1.000 EGP = L0.3910 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5783.67332.374
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9383.95334.838
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8042.67223.552
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75511.93106.6834.68841.324

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Lesotho Loti
1 EGP0,39097 LSL
5 EGP1,95483 LSL
10 EGP3,90965 LSL
20 EGP7,81930 LSL
50 EGP19,54825 LSL
100 EGP39,09650 LSL
250 EGP97,74125 LSL
500 EGP195,48250 LSL
1000 EGP390,96500 LSL
2000 EGP781,93000 LSL
5000 EGP1.954,82500 LSL
10000 EGP3.909,65000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Egyptian Pound
1 LSL2,55778 EGP
5 LSL12,78890 EGP
10 LSL25,57780 EGP
20 LSL51,15560 EGP
50 LSL127,88900 EGP
100 LSL255,77800 EGP
250 LSL639,44500 EGP
500 LSL1.278,89000 EGP
1000 LSL2.557,78000 EGP
2000 LSL5.115,56000 EGP
5000 LSL12.788,90000 EGP
10000 LSL25.577,80000 EGP