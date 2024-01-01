Egyptian pounds to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert EGP to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
16.42 imp

E£1.000 EGP = £0.01642 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5833.67332.376
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9483.95334.841
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8082.67223.554
1 GBP1.2771.1861.75511.93106.6944.68941.328

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Isle of Man pound
1 EGP0,01642 IMP
5 EGP0,08212 IMP
10 EGP0,16423 IMP
20 EGP0,32847 IMP
50 EGP0,82116 IMP
100 EGP1,64233 IMP
250 EGP4,10582 IMP
500 EGP8,21165 IMP
1000 EGP16,42330 IMP
2000 EGP32,84660 IMP
5000 EGP82,11650 IMP
10000 EGP164,23300 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Egyptian Pound
1 IMP60,88920 EGP
5 IMP304,44600 EGP
10 IMP608,89200 EGP
20 IMP1.217,78400 EGP
50 IMP3.044,46000 EGP
100 IMP6.088,92000 EGP
250 IMP15.222,30000 EGP
500 IMP30.444,60000 EGP
1000 IMP60.889,20000 EGP
2000 IMP121.778,40000 EGP
5000 IMP304.446,00000 EGP
10000 IMP608.892,00000 EGP