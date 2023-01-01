5 Egyptian pounds to Isle of Man pounds

Convert EGP to IMP at the real exchange rate

5 egp
0.13 imp

1.00000 EGP = 0.02540 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.905151.318550.7846211.4657483.22283.6727529.5326
1 EUR1.1047511.456670.8668451.6192791.94044.0574732.6261
1 CAD0.7584090.68649810.5950641.1116363.11692.7854522.3978
1 GBP1.27451.153611.6804911.86808106.0674.6809237.6393

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Isle of Man pound
1 EGP0.02540 IMP
5 EGP0.12699 IMP
10 EGP0.25397 IMP
20 EGP0.50795 IMP
50 EGP1.26987 IMP
100 EGP2.53974 IMP
250 EGP6.34935 IMP
500 EGP12.69870 IMP
1000 EGP25.39740 IMP
2000 EGP50.79480 IMP
5000 EGP126.98700 IMP
10000 EGP253.97400 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Egyptian Pound
1 IMP39.37400 EGP
5 IMP196.87000 EGP
10 IMP393.74000 EGP
20 IMP787.48000 EGP
50 IMP1968.70000 EGP
100 IMP3937.40000 EGP
250 IMP9843.50000 EGP
500 IMP19687.00000 EGP
1000 IMP39374.00000 EGP
2000 IMP78748.00000 EGP
5000 IMP196870.00000 EGP
10000 IMP393740.00000 EGP