Convert EGP to GTQ at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Guatemalan quetzals today

1,000 egp
162.82 gtq

E£1.000 EGP = Q0.1628 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3740.7831.51283.5893.67332.377
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9633.95334.845
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8162.67223.556
1 GBP1.2771.1861.75411.93106.7014.68941.329

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 EGP0,16282 GTQ
5 EGP0,81409 GTQ
10 EGP1,62818 GTQ
20 EGP3,25636 GTQ
50 EGP8,14090 GTQ
100 EGP16,28180 GTQ
250 EGP40,70450 GTQ
500 EGP81,40900 GTQ
1000 EGP162,81800 GTQ
2000 EGP325,63600 GTQ
5000 EGP814,09000 GTQ
10000 EGP1.628,18000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Egyptian Pound
1 GTQ6,14181 EGP
5 GTQ30,70905 EGP
10 GTQ61,41810 EGP
20 GTQ122,83620 EGP
50 GTQ307,09050 EGP
100 GTQ614,18100 EGP
250 GTQ1.535,45250 EGP
500 GTQ3.070,90500 EGP
1000 GTQ6.141,81000 EGP
2000 GTQ12.283,62000 EGP
5000 GTQ30.709,05000 EGP
10000 GTQ61.418,10000 EGP