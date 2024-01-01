Egyptian pounds to Guinean francs today

Convert EGP to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
1,80,446 gnf

E£1.000 EGP = GFr180.4 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5853.67332.377
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.953.95334.842
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8112.67223.555
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.93106.6924.68841.327

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Guinean Franc
1 EGP180,44600 GNF
5 EGP902,23000 GNF
10 EGP1.804,46000 GNF
20 EGP3.608,92000 GNF
50 EGP9.022,30000 GNF
100 EGP18.044,60000 GNF
250 EGP45.111,50000 GNF
500 EGP90.223,00000 GNF
1000 EGP180.446,00000 GNF
2000 EGP360.892,00000 GNF
5000 EGP902.230,00000 GNF
10000 EGP1.804.460,00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 GNF0,00554 EGP
5 GNF0,02771 EGP
10 GNF0,05542 EGP
20 GNF0,11084 EGP
50 GNF0,27709 EGP
100 GNF0,55418 EGP
250 GNF1,38546 EGP
500 GNF2,77092 EGP
1000 GNF5,54184 EGP
2000 GNF11,08368 EGP
5000 GNF27,70920 EGP
10000 GNF55,41840 EGP