Convert DZD to PHP at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Philippine pesos today

1,000 dzd
435.42 php

دج1.000 DZD = ₱0.4354 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:51
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 DZD0,43542 PHP
5 DZD2,17708 PHP
10 DZD4,35415 PHP
20 DZD8,70830 PHP
50 DZD21,77075 PHP
100 DZD43,54150 PHP
250 DZD108,85375 PHP
500 DZD217,70750 PHP
1000 DZD435,41500 PHP
2000 DZD870,83000 PHP
5000 DZD2.177,07500 PHP
10000 DZD4.354,15000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 PHP2,29666 DZD
5 PHP11,48330 DZD
10 PHP22,96660 DZD
20 PHP45,93320 DZD
50 PHP114,83300 DZD
100 PHP229,66600 DZD
250 PHP574,16500 DZD
500 PHP1.148,33000 DZD
1000 PHP2.296,66000 DZD
2000 PHP4.593,32000 DZD
5000 PHP11.483,30000 DZD
10000 PHP22.966,60000 DZD