Algerian dinar to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Philippine pesos is currently 0,435 today, reflecting a -0.094% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.463% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,438 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,435 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -0.248% decrease in value.