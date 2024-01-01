Convert PHP to DZD at the real exchange rate

50 Philippine pesos to Algerian dinars

50 php
114.85 dzd

₱1.000 PHP = دج2.297 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50
 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3720.9251.5010.7811,370.32156.7957.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0940.569998.594114.2615.276
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6240.8451,481.93169.567.83
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52912.702104.4334.823

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 PHP2,29693 DZD
5 PHP11,48465 DZD
10 PHP22,96930 DZD
20 PHP45,93860 DZD
50 PHP114,84650 DZD
100 PHP229,69300 DZD
250 PHP574,23250 DZD
500 PHP1.148,46500 DZD
1000 PHP2.296,93000 DZD
2000 PHP4.593,86000 DZD
5000 PHP11.484,65000 DZD
10000 PHP22.969,30000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 DZD0,43536 PHP
5 DZD2,17682 PHP
10 DZD4,35363 PHP
20 DZD8,70726 PHP
50 DZD21,76815 PHP
100 DZD43,53630 PHP
250 DZD108,84075 PHP
500 DZD217,68150 PHP
1000 DZD435,36300 PHP
2000 DZD870,72600 PHP
5000 DZD2.176,81500 PHP
10000 DZD4.353,63000 PHP