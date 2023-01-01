100 Algerian dinars to New Zealand dollars

Convert DZD to NZD at the real exchange rate

100 dzd
1.18 nzd

1.00000 DZD = 0.01180 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8689751.1047591.92431.464841.628820.9277518.7025
1 GBP1.1507811.2713105.7831.685681.874381.0676421.5221
1 USD0.90520.786596183.20821.325951.474380.8397516.9292
1 INR0.01087850.009453350.01201810.01593530.01771920.01009220.203456

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 DZD0.01180 NZD
5 DZD0.05902 NZD
10 DZD0.11805 NZD
20 DZD0.23609 NZD
50 DZD0.59023 NZD
100 DZD1.18047 NZD
250 DZD2.95118 NZD
500 DZD5.90235 NZD
1000 DZD11.80470 NZD
2000 DZD23.60940 NZD
5000 DZD59.02350 NZD
10000 DZD118.04700 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 NZD84.71190 DZD
5 NZD423.55950 DZD
10 NZD847.11900 DZD
20 NZD1694.23800 DZD
50 NZD4235.59500 DZD
100 NZD8471.19000 DZD
250 NZD21177.97500 DZD
500 NZD42355.95000 DZD
1000 NZD84711.90000 DZD
2000 NZD169423.80000 DZD
5000 NZD423559.50000 DZD
10000 NZD847119.00000 DZD