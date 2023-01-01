20 Algerian dinars to New Zealand dollars

Convert DZD to NZD at the real exchange rate

20 dzd
0,24 nzd

1.00000 DZD = 0.01180 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868791.104891.92971.46481.62890.92797518.7038
1 GBP1.1510311.27165105.8131.686021.87491.0681221.5285
1 USD0.905150.78638183.20941.325851.474380.8399516.9296
1 INR0.01087790.009450610.012017910.01593390.01771890.01009440.203458

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 DZD0.01180 NZD
5 DZD0.05901 NZD
10 DZD0.11803 NZD
20 DZD0.23606 NZD
50 DZD0.59015 NZD
100 DZD1.18030 NZD
250 DZD2.95075 NZD
500 DZD5.90150 NZD
1000 DZD11.80300 NZD
2000 DZD23.60600 NZD
5000 DZD59.01500 NZD
10000 DZD118.03000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 NZD84.72400 DZD
5 NZD423.62000 DZD
10 NZD847.24000 DZD
20 NZD1694.48000 DZD
50 NZD4236.20000 DZD
100 NZD8472.40000 DZD
250 NZD21181.00000 DZD
500 NZD42362.00000 DZD
1000 NZD84724.00000 DZD
2000 NZD169448.00000 DZD
5000 NZD423620.00000 DZD
10000 NZD847240.00000 DZD