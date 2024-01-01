Convert DZD to JEP at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Jersey pounds today

1,000 dzd
5.83 jep

دج1.000 DZD = £0.005828 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07689.8841.4791.6260.96420.113
1 GBP1.18611.276106.6051.7541.9291.14423.855
1 USD0.930.784183.5631.3751.5120.89618.699
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jersey pound
1 DZD0,00583 JEP
5 DZD0,02914 JEP
10 DZD0,05828 JEP
20 DZD0,11655 JEP
50 DZD0,29138 JEP
100 DZD0,58277 JEP
250 DZD1,45692 JEP
500 DZD2,91385 JEP
1000 DZD5,82769 JEP
2000 DZD11,65538 JEP
5000 DZD29,13845 JEP
10000 DZD58,27690 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Algerian Dinar
1 JEP171,59500 DZD
5 JEP857,97500 DZD
10 JEP1.715,95000 DZD
20 JEP3.431,90000 DZD
50 JEP8.579,75000 DZD
100 JEP17.159,50000 DZD
250 JEP42.898,75000 DZD
500 JEP85.797,50000 DZD
1000 JEP171.595,00000 DZD
2000 JEP343.190,00000 DZD
5000 JEP857.975,00000 DZD
10000 JEP1.715.950,00000 DZD