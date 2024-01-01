Algerian dinars to Argentine pesos today

Convert DZD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
6,706.23 ars

دج1.000 DZD = $6.706 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8671.4791.6260.96420.117
1 GBP1.18611.276106.5881.7541.9291.14323.86
1 USD0.930.784183.5621.3751.5120.89618.706
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 DZD6,70623 ARS
5 DZD33,53115 ARS
10 DZD67,06230 ARS
20 DZD134,12460 ARS
50 DZD335,31150 ARS
100 DZD670,62300 ARS
250 DZD1.676,55750 ARS
500 DZD3.353,11500 ARS
1000 DZD6.706,23000 ARS
2000 DZD13.412,46000 ARS
5000 DZD33.531,15000 ARS
10000 DZD67.062,30000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 ARS0,14912 DZD
5 ARS0,74558 DZD
10 ARS1,49115 DZD
20 ARS2,98230 DZD
50 ARS7,45575 DZD
100 ARS14,91150 DZD
250 ARS37,27875 DZD
500 ARS74,55750 DZD
1000 ARS149,11500 DZD
2000 ARS298,23000 DZD
5000 ARS745,57500 DZD
10000 ARS1.491,15000 DZD