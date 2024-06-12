Algerian dinar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Argentine pesos is currently 6,707 today, reflecting a 0.308% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.546% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 6,707 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 6,668 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.220% decrease in value.