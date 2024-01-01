Convert DOP to XPF at the real exchange rate

Dominican pesos to CFP francs today

1,000 dop
1,868 xpf

$1.000 DOP = ₣1.868 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:04
How to convert Dominican pesos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / CFP Franc
1 DOP1,86833 XPF
5 DOP9,34165 XPF
10 DOP18,68330 XPF
20 DOP37,36660 XPF
50 DOP93,41650 XPF
100 DOP186,83300 XPF
250 DOP467,08250 XPF
500 DOP934,16500 XPF
1000 DOP1.868,33000 XPF
2000 DOP3.736,66000 XPF
5000 DOP9.341,65000 XPF
10000 DOP18.683,30000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Dominican Peso
1 XPF0,53524 DOP
5 XPF2,67619 DOP
10 XPF5,35237 DOP
20 XPF10,70474 DOP
50 XPF26,76185 DOP
100 XPF53,52370 DOP
250 XPF133,80925 DOP
500 XPF267,61850 DOP
1000 XPF535,23700 DOP
2000 XPF1.070,47400 DOP
5000 XPF2.676,18500 DOP
10000 XPF5.352,37000 DOP