Dominican peso to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to CFP francs is currently 1,868 today, reflecting a 0.150% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.723% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,868 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1,850 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.334% increase in value.