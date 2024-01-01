Convert DOP to MAD at the real exchange rate

Dominican pesos to Moroccan dirhams today

1,000 dop
167.65 mad

$1.000 DOP = د.م.0.1676 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:15
How to convert Dominican pesos to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 DOP0,16765 MAD
5 DOP0,83824 MAD
10 DOP1,67649 MAD
20 DOP3,35298 MAD
50 DOP8,38245 MAD
100 DOP16,76490 MAD
250 DOP41,91225 MAD
500 DOP83,82450 MAD
1000 DOP167,64900 MAD
2000 DOP335,29800 MAD
5000 DOP838,24500 MAD
10000 DOP1.676,49000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Dominican Peso
1 MAD5,96484 DOP
5 MAD29,82420 DOP
10 MAD59,64840 DOP
20 MAD119,29680 DOP
50 MAD298,24200 DOP
100 MAD596,48400 DOP
250 MAD1.491,21000 DOP
500 MAD2.982,42000 DOP
1000 MAD5.964,84000 DOP
2000 MAD11.929,68000 DOP
5000 MAD29.824,20000 DOP
10000 MAD59.648,40000 DOP