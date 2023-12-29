1 Danish krone to Czech korunas

Convert DKK to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
3.31 czk

1.00000 DKK = 3.31491 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:39
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868081.1067592.03021.465171.620070.93020518.7364
1 GBP1.1519711.2749106.0131.687781.866211.0715721.583
1 USD0.903550.784375183.15361.323851.463810.840516.9292
1 INR0.0108660.009432850.012025910.01592050.01760370.01010780.20359

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Czech Republic Koruna
1 DKK3.31491 CZK
5 DKK16.57455 CZK
10 DKK33.14910 CZK
20 DKK66.29820 CZK
50 DKK165.74550 CZK
100 DKK331.49100 CZK
250 DKK828.72750 CZK
500 DKK1657.45500 CZK
1000 DKK3314.91000 CZK
2000 DKK6629.82000 CZK
5000 DKK16574.55000 CZK
10000 DKK33149.10000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Danish Krone
1 CZK0.30167 DKK
5 CZK1.50834 DKK
10 CZK3.01667 DKK
20 CZK6.03334 DKK
50 CZK15.08335 DKK
100 CZK30.16670 DKK
250 CZK75.41675 DKK
500 CZK150.83350 DKK
1000 CZK301.66700 DKK
2000 CZK603.33400 DKK
5000 CZK1508.33500 DKK
10000 CZK3016.67000 DKK