5 Danish kroner to Czech korunas

Convert DKK to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 dkk
16.57 czk

1.00000 DKK = 3.31477 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:41
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Czech Republic Koruna
1 DKK3.31477 CZK
5 DKK16.57385 CZK
10 DKK33.14770 CZK
20 DKK66.29540 CZK
50 DKK165.73850 CZK
100 DKK331.47700 CZK
250 DKK828.69250 CZK
500 DKK1657.38500 CZK
1000 DKK3314.77000 CZK
2000 DKK6629.54000 CZK
5000 DKK16573.85000 CZK
10000 DKK33147.70000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Danish Krone
1 CZK0.30168 DKK
5 CZK1.50840 DKK
10 CZK3.01680 DKK
20 CZK6.03360 DKK
50 CZK15.08400 DKK
100 CZK30.16800 DKK
250 CZK75.42000 DKK
500 CZK150.84000 DKK
1000 CZK301.68000 DKK
2000 CZK603.36000 DKK
5000 CZK1508.40000 DKK
10000 CZK3016.80000 DKK